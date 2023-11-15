UKRAINE WATER RECOVERY FL

The operation consists of a Framework Loan that will target investments in water supply and sanitation. Water supply and sanitation needs in Ukraine have been estimated at EUR 7bn of which EUR 3.9 short term. By allowing the restoring of water and sewerage services, by rehabilitating key infrastructure and enabling environment for population and economic recovery, the project is fully in line with the main areas of EU support with Ukraine: "increase Ukraine resilience and support reforms, humanitarian assistance, economic cooperation and access to the single market".

The project is also aligned with the objectives for beyond 2020 in Eastern Partnership: particularly with the first priority on investment in infrastructure, and with the third priority on transforming the region into fair and prosperous societies, with modern, resource-efficient, clean, circular and competitive economies,". The project is fully aligned with EU assistance to Ukraine in issues arising from the war.

EIB additionality stems from i) timely provision of significant funding with a long maturity ii) mobilisation of technical assistance and investment grants and iii) a significant support by EIB to project monitoring and implementation.