Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 50.000.000 €
Industrie : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/07/2022 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und ROVI treiben Innovationen im spanischen Pharmasektor voran
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 Juli 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/07/2022
20200938
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 114 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in various drug delivery technologies, including preclinical development and clinical studies.

ROVI's pharmacological investigations involved in the project strengthen ROVI's innovativeness and help the company to maintain its competitive edge and expand its international footprint.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB loan will support the RDI activities of an innovative mid-cap Spanish company engaged in projects in various areas with unmet medical needs, which will generate relevant positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative products in the field of central nervous system, women's health/oncology and anticoagulant therapies. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives and the need of long-term incremental investments. By creating knowledge externalities through the collaboration with other companies, universities and research institutions, the project will provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Spanish and European's leading position in areas such as innovative drug delivery technologies, clinical and regulatory development of such long-lasting acting drugs and biosimilars, and it will help to retain and increase skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities. The EIB provides the company with access to long-term financing combined with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities. In addition, the EIB loan provides a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, facilitating the crowing-in of other commercial and public lenders.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The activities included in the project will not materially change current practice and will be carried out within existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und ROVI treiben Innovationen im spanischen Pharmasektor voran

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142533247
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200938
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
256473389
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20200938
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Andere Links
Übersicht
ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Datenblätter
ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und ROVI treiben Innovationen im spanischen Pharmasektor voran
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und ROVI treiben Innovationen im spanischen Pharmasektor voran
Andere Links
Related public register
13/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ROVI PHARMA TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen