SUSTAINABLE AND EFFICIENT PAPER PRODUCTION

The financing of this project supports RDI activities that generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access and higher cost of financing because of factors such as information asymmetries (linked to, and intensified by, the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, leading to high screening and monitoring costs).





The current project would further strengthen the promoter's capacity for its long-term oriented innovation. The project is expected to have important positive knowledge spillovers through R&D cooperation with universities and research labs, R&D cooperation with upstream suppliers, and inter-group mobility of highly skilled staff and R&D personnel. Positive environmental spillovers through the development and manufacturing of products with enhanced energy efficiency, reduced use of natural resources such as water and natural fibres or the development of processes to allow the use bio material to substitute plastic is different applications. The project contributes also to the advancement of the EU industry technology leadership.





The Bank`s contribution of the project is supported by a combination of its financial advantage, flexible terms of the loan as well as helping to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.