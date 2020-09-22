SUSTAINABLE AND EFFICIENT PAPER PRODUCTION

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
The project comprises a selection of the promoter's planned expenditures in research, development and innovation (RDI) focusing on more sustainable and efficient papermaking processes and machines. The project will be carried out primarily in the promoter's research and development (R&D) centres in Germany and, to a minor extent, in other R&D locations in the EU in the period 2021-2024.
The financing supports the Promoter's research on reduced energy and water usage in the papermaking processes, on increased fibre yield with improved preparation processes, on the application of new manufacturing methods for increased efficiency and functionalities of products, as well as on technologies for a broader application of paper applications to replace plastic.
The financing of this project supports RDI activities that generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access and higher cost of financing because of factors such as information asymmetries (linked to, and intensified by, the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, leading to high screening and monitoring costs).
The current project would further strengthen the promoter's capacity for its long-term oriented innovation. The project is expected to have important positive knowledge spillovers through R&D cooperation with universities and research labs, R&D cooperation with upstream suppliers, and inter-group mobility of highly skilled staff and R&D personnel. Positive environmental spillovers through the development and manufacturing of products with enhanced energy efficiency, reduced use of natural resources such as water and natural fibres or the development of processes to allow the use bio material to substitute plastic is different applications. The project contributes also to the advancement of the EU industry technology leadership.
The Bank`s contribution of the project is supported by a combination of its financial advantage, flexible terms of the loan as well as helping to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.
RDI activities on paper machines are not listed in the annexes of the EIA directive 2011/92/EU amended by directive 2014/52 EU; therefore, the project is not subject to the EIA directive. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.
The Promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.