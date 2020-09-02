H2 GREEN STEEL

The proposed first-of-a-kind and innovative iron and steelmaking manufacturing route is considered to be breakthrough in terms of low carbon steelmaking and expected to reduce greenhouse (GHG) emissions significantly. The hydrogen based DRI process combined with electrified downstream facilities will abate around 90% or more of emissions associated with traditional coke-based primary steelmaking processes. When implemented, the plant will be the first large scale and very low carbon primary steelmaking plant in Europe and the world and hence entails extensive positive environmental externalities. The new plant is subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) according to the EIA directive. The final location of the plant has been defined. The Promoter is already in close contact with the competent authorities and stakeholders since project initiation in order to inform local stakeholders about the project and its potential positive and negative impacts. The full impact study (EIA) is in preparation and will be followed by a public consultation period. The installation does fall under the SEVESO directive as well. The final integrated environmental permit will encompass the operational and construction permits as well as the SEVESO requirements.