UNITRANCHE BRIDGE FINANCING

The proposed EIB operation is a senior Framework Loan to a lending vehicle (the "Vehicle") created to provide tailor-made senior loans to merchant solar PV and wind on-shore projects in Iberia (Spain and Portugal) developed by small and medium size developers.





The projects financed by this operation will increase the renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and Portugal and will contribute to national and EU 2030 climate objectives.The financing of this project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives in renewable energy, climate action, and economic and social cohesion. Electricity will be produced from low carbon sources (solar PV and on-shore wind),addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).The projects will rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial PPAs), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets and thereby, the projects will improve market efficiency and competition.It is expected to yield very good quality and results due to excellent social benefits and fair employment creation.With the appropriate conditions in place, the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.