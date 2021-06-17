ISP EGF ENHANCED SUPPLY CHAIN SUPPORT

Access to finance has become a critical issue as a result of the COVID19 crisis, due to both a rapid increased demand and rising constraints on the side of the intermediary banks. These constraints are idiosyncratic and only partly addressed, e.g. through exceptional measures introduced by the ECB which is providing unprecedented amounts of liquidity support in the Euro area countries

Supply chain finance allows companies, especially SMEs and Midcaps, to unlock funds. Due to the pandemic, SMEs face increasing pressure to meet short-term financing needs and supply chain finance represents a competitive and suitable financing solution. It is initiated by the buyers that receive goods or services in order to help their suppliers to secure the financing of receivables at favourable terms.

The proposed operation is a linked risk sharing instrument under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) between the EIB and ISP aimed at improving access to finance of mainly SME suppliers (estimated to represent up to 80% of the portfolio), but possibly also Midcaps (c. 20% of the portfolio) and to only a limited extent Large Corporates (the suppliers) of eligible non-SME buyers (the buyers) located in Italy through a reverse factoring platform, to foster access to liquidity and economic recovery.

Through this instrument, suppliers receive prompt payment for their goods and/or services and are able to maintain a healthy financial position while the buyer benefits from a consistent high level service/provision of goods and ensures the survival of relevant, even if typically small, business partners.



