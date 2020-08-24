BOZEN ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING

The project will provide good quality social and affordable housing for those most in need and those who cannot afford market rates by building new housing units or upgrading and renovating existing units that require refurbishment. The project will contribute directly or indirectly to promote progress towards multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including poverty reduction (SDG 1), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), Sustainable Cities and Communities (SGD 11) and Climate Action (SDG 13) The Project addresses a number of market failures, in particular the lack of available social housing supply as the market does not sufficiently cater for the demand of low-income people. In addition, the Project addresses sub-optimal investment flows into highly energy efficient and resilient new buildings. Lastly, d espite severe budgetary restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bank´s financial contribution will enable the implementation of the Borrower´s much needed investment plan in a timely manner, mitigating the risk of the project suffering delays or having to be downsized or reconfigured.

