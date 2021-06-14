Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
450.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Indien : 450.000.000 €
Verkehr : 450.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/12/2023 : 200.000.000 €
22/12/2021 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
12/11/2021 - Umsiedlungsplan - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
12/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Heritage Impact Assessment
Related public register
12/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
21/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
15/11/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
15/11/2023 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
09/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan ESMP
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Indien: EIB Global vergibt 450 Mio. Euro für die Metro von Agra

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Juni 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2021
20200796
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
UTTAR PRADESH METRO RAIL CORPORATION LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 450 million
EUR 908 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of two interconnected urban metro rail lines, in aggregate 30 km long with 27 stations and the acquisition of the related rolling stock, in the historic city of Agra, in the state of Uttar Pradesh in Northern India.

Agra's new metro will make the city greener, safer and more business-friendly. The project will contribute to the two main objectives of the Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF): (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions; and (ii) the development of social and economic infrastructure by making a key contribution to urban development, thereby improving the business environment for private sector development and facilitating access to amenities and jobs. The project is consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India (2018), which highlights the infrastructure gap, including in transport, and the need to address rising greenhouse gas emissions. The EU-India Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025 further emphasises collaboration between India and EIB in the field of Indian urban transport. In addition, the operation will contribute to achieving India's Paris Alignment targets and the voluntary commitment made by the Indian government under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of GDP. The project will contribute to achieving SDG 13 (climate action), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) and infrastructure (SDG 9). It is expected to contribute indirectly to other goals.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the construction of two interconnected urban metro rail lines of 30kms and 27 stations in the historic city of Agra, in the state of Uttar Pradesh in Northern India. By supporting the shift of traffic to a more sustainable transport mode, the project will reduce negative externalities of road traffic (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion), improving travel times and costs. By providing safe and affordable transport also to more vulnerable groups, such as people with reduced mobility and women, further benefits are unlocked, for example more egalitarian access to jobs and study opportunities. The project helps to fulfil a wide range of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are shared by the strategic allies EU and India, and globally, such as climate change mitigation (viz. SDG 13) and urban infrastructure improvement (viz. SDGs 9 & 11). The project is consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India (2018), the EU-India Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025, India's National Urban Transport Policy (2006, updated in 2014) and Agra's own Comprehensive Mobility Plan (2018). The project benefits from EIB's advantageous funding terms, as well as sector knowledge and high standards.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

In India, metro projects do not fall within the scope of the relevant Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation unless the built up area is beyond a defined threshold, in which case the project is subject to screening by the State level Competent Authority. The status of screening, if any, is to be determined during appraisal. The project has in any case been subject to an environmental and social impact assessment. The further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks are to be reviewed during appraisal. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards is to be reviewed.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/11/2021 - Umsiedlungsplan - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
12/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Heritage Impact Assessment
12/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
21/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
15/11/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
15/11/2023 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
09/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan ESMP
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Indien: EIB Global vergibt 450 Mio. Euro für die Metro von Agra

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umsiedlungsplan - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Nov 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151009579
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20200796
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Heritage Impact Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Nov 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
150859585
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200796
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Nov 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
150838497
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200796
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
143780383
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200796
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Nov 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182737112
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20200796
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Nov 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182740068
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung
Projektnummer
20200796
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan ESMP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jan 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
186780991
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200796
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/11/2021 - Umsiedlungsplan - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
12/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Heritage Impact Assessment
Related public register
12/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
21/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
15/11/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
15/11/2023 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
09/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan ESMP
Andere Links
Übersicht
AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Datenblätter
AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Indien: EIB Global vergibt 450 Mio. Euro für die Metro von Agra

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Indien: EIB Global vergibt 450 Mio. Euro für die Metro von Agra
Andere Links
Related public register
12/11/2021 - Umsiedlungsplan - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
12/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Heritage Impact Assessment
Related public register
12/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
21/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
15/11/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
15/11/2023 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
09/01/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan ESMP

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen