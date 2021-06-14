AGRA METRO RAIL PROJECT

Agra's new metro will make the city greener, safer and more business-friendly. The project will contribute to the two main objectives of the Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF): (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions; and (ii) the development of social and economic infrastructure by making a key contribution to urban development, thereby improving the business environment for private sector development and facilitating access to amenities and jobs. The project is consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India (2018), which highlights the infrastructure gap, including in transport, and the need to address rising greenhouse gas emissions. The EU-India Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025 further emphasises collaboration between India and EIB in the field of Indian urban transport. In addition, the operation will contribute to achieving India's Paris Alignment targets and the voluntary commitment made by the Indian government under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of GDP. The project will contribute to achieving SDG 13 (climate action), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) and infrastructure (SDG 9). It is expected to contribute indirectly to other goals.