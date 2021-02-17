SAAR LB CLIMATE ACTION MBIL II

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Loan dedicated to financing of small and medium-sized renewable energy projects of private and public entities in Germany, France and other EU countries.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), local authorities.
The financing of this project contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on SMEs, Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on climate action (transversal).The project concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (mostly onshore wind and solar PV), located in Germany and France, and potentially other EU countries. The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. Moreover, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, increasing its lending in the sector and diversifying its financing sources. The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities, whilst contributing to the diversification of the borrower's funding base. The operation is expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions and fair employment creation. The EIB's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by accelerating the fundraising process and crowding in other financiers.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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