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HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
45.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Dänemark : 45.000.000 €
Industrie : 45.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/12/2021 : 45.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark: EIB vergibt 45 Millionen Euro an Haldor Topsøe für eine schnellere Energiewende
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Dezember 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/12/2021
20200781
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
HALDOR TOPSOE AS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 45 million
EUR 98 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

R&D investments for the development of new catalysts and catalytic technologies with a special focus on innovative hydrogen technologies and other catalytic technologies for carbon emission reduction applications.

The project will more specifically focus on products and technologies that will contribute to reduce the carbon-footprint of energy-intensive industries. It will include RDI activities targeting the reduction of carbon emissions, the production of renewables fuels, green hydrogen and the reduction of pollutant emissions amongst other technologies generating positive environmental impact.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the development of new technologies and catalysts primarily focusing on "carbon emission reduction" applications. Beyond the positive societal impact on the environment, the project will also generate positive knowledge externalities.


The R&D activities of the project are part of Haldor Topsoe's wider R&D investment plan for which the promoter is engaged in several R&D collaborations (EU2020 projects, national R&D programmes, cooperation with universities and research organisations).


The most important benefit of the project is its contribution to climate change mitigation.


The EIB provides the company access to long-term financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities.Through its financial support the EIB contributes to maintain the promoter commitment for the development of new technologies to support a wide range of energy intensive industries in their transition towards a low-carbon future. EIB's involvement will also help mobilising other financiers by signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Kommentar(e)

The EIB financing will support the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) programme to accelerate the development of carbon-neutral technologies and the promoter's goal to be recognized as the global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark: EIB vergibt 45 Millionen Euro an Haldor Topsøe für eine schnellere Energiewende

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
142596759
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200781
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
238365929
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20200781
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
Andere Links
Übersicht
HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
Datenblätter
HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark: EIB vergibt 45 Millionen Euro an Haldor Topsøe für eine schnellere Energiewende
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Dänemark: EIB vergibt 45 Millionen Euro an Haldor Topsøe für eine schnellere Energiewende
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

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