HALDOR TOPSOE INNOVATIVE CATALYSTS SOLUTIONS

Übersicht
R&D investments for the development of new catalysts and catalytic technologies with a special focus on innovative hydrogen technologies and other catalytic technologies for carbon emission reduction applications.
The project will more specifically focus on products and technologies that will contribute to reduce the carbon-footprint of energy-intensive industries. It will include RDI activities targeting the reduction of carbon emissions, the production of renewables fuels, green hydrogen and the reduction of pollutant emissions amongst other technologies generating positive environmental impact.
The project contributes to the development of new technologies and catalysts primarily focusing on "carbon emission reduction" applications. Beyond the positive societal impact on the environment, the project will also generate positive knowledge externalities.
The R&D activities of the project are part of Haldor Topsoe's wider R&D investment plan for which the promoter is engaged in several R&D collaborations (EU2020 projects, national R&D programmes, cooperation with universities and research organisations).
The most important benefit of the project is its contribution to climate change mitigation.
The EIB provides the company access to long-term financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities.Through its financial support the EIB contributes to maintain the promoter commitment for the development of new technologies to support a wide range of energy intensive industries in their transition towards a low-carbon future. EIB's involvement will also help mobilising other financiers by signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.
The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
The EIB financing will support the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) programme to accelerate the development of carbon-neutral technologies and the promoter's goal to be recognized as the global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024.
Haftungsausschluss
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