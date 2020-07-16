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TACTOTEK (EGF VD)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
15.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Finnland : 15.000.000 €
Industrie : 15.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/09/2021 : 15.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TACTOTEK (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TACTOTEK (EGF VD)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: TactoTek erhält Venture-Debt-Finanzierung von 15 Millionen Euro aus Europäischem Garantiefonds

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 September 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/09/2021
20200716
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TACTOTEK (EGF VD)
TACTOTEK OY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 15 million
EUR 28 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

TactoTek is a Finnish company founded in 2011, which develops and commercialises Injection Moulded Structural Electronics ("IMSE") production methods and technologies. The project supports the company's investments in innovation and business growth in automotive, home appliances and other applications.

The objectives of the EIB financing are to support the company to mitigate the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and to execute its growth investments mainly in research and development (R&D) and commercial expansion.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the policy objective of support for SMEs, as well as innovation and digitalisation by providing tailored venture debt financing to an innovative start-up developing production methods and technologies in the area of in-mould electronics, applicable to the automotive, home appliances and other sectors.
The project entails positive knowledge spill-overs related to industrial design and manufacturing technologies enabling more intelligent, structural electronics applications in various industries, benefitting business and research partners and strengthening the capabilities for advanced manufacturing and digital design technologies in the EU.
EIB's financial contribution facilitates the SME's sustainable growth and helps to maintain its technological edge, despite the adverse economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, it provides a positive signalling effect to crowd-in further financing from private investors.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TACTOTEK (EGF VD)
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TACTOTEK (EGF VD)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: TactoTek erhält Venture-Debt-Finanzierung von 15 Millionen Euro aus Europäischem Garantiefonds

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TACTOTEK (EGF VD)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Nov 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
140053227
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200716
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TACTOTEK (EGF VD)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213061184
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20200716
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TACTOTEK (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TACTOTEK (EGF VD)
Andere Links
Übersicht
TACTOTEK (EGF VD)
Datenblätter
TACTOTEK (EGF VD)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: TactoTek erhält Venture-Debt-Finanzierung von 15 Millionen Euro aus Europäischem Garantiefonds

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: TactoTek erhält Venture-Debt-Finanzierung von 15 Millionen Euro aus Europäischem Garantiefonds
Andere Links
Related public register
11/11/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TACTOTEK (EGF VD)
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TACTOTEK (EGF VD)

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