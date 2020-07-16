TACTOTEK (EGF VD)

The project supports the policy objective of support for SMEs, as well as innovation and digitalisation by providing tailored venture debt financing to an innovative start-up developing production methods and technologies in the area of in-mould electronics, applicable to the automotive, home appliances and other sectors.

The project entails positive knowledge spill-overs related to industrial design and manufacturing technologies enabling more intelligent, structural electronics applications in various industries, benefitting business and research partners and strengthening the capabilities for advanced manufacturing and digital design technologies in the EU.

EIB's financial contribution facilitates the SME's sustainable growth and helps to maintain its technological edge, despite the adverse economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, it provides a positive signalling effect to crowd-in further financing from private investors.