CGD EGF MIDCAPS RISK SHARING

Linked risk sharing operation under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF), aiming to alleviate the market disruption caused by the severe Covid-19 crisis in Portugal. The project will provide support to a wide range of Portuguese entities, to ensure they can access sufficient liquidity and finance to weather the Covid-19 crisis, as well as to continue their development in the medium-long term. Liquidity needs are urgent and expected to become even more pressing for many companies whose operations are disrupted by renewed lockdown periods coming into force in many parts of Europe, including Portugal. In addition to addressing liquidity requirements, the project will help in the preservation and creation of employment. The operation will be implemented by the largest bank in Portugal, Caixa Geral de Depósitos, S.A. (CGD), which has in-depth knowledge of the market and a solid track record with implementing EIB Group guarantee and funding products. The EIB's contribution also rests on introducing an innovative product to the market, as this is the first Linked Risk Sharing transaction under the EGF with a commercial bank in Portugal, and sending a signal on the scheme's viability that could help crowd in other financiers to unlock further financing in favor of the beneficiaries.

