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CGD EGF MIDCAPS RISK SHARING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
112.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 112.500.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 112.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
31/05/2021 : 112.500.000 €
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB-Garantie von 113 Millionen Euro an CGD für schnellere Erholung portugiesischer Unternehmen von der Coronakrise
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EGF - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 November 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/05/2021
20200704
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CGD EGF MIDCAPS RISK SHARING
CAIXA GERAL DE DEPOSITOS SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 112 million
EUR 368 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The proposed operation concerns a guarantee scheme under EGF in Portugal (other EGF participating member states not excluded), which will support the financing of mid-caps and large corporates in sectors that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission (innovation, environment and indirect SME support), as well as of public sector entities and other entities operating in the health sector.

Linked risk-sharing operation under the European Guarantee Fund (EGF) for mid-caps and other eligible entities in Portugal, aiming to mobilise funding resources to respond to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The supported final recipients are considered to: (i) be viable in the long-term; (ii) meet the lender's requirements for commercial financing, were it not for the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with the EGF, this is a limited-time intervention.

Additionality and Impact

Linked risk sharing operation under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF), aiming to alleviate the market disruption caused by the severe Covid-19 crisis in Portugal. The project will provide support to a wide range of Portuguese entities, to ensure they can access sufficient liquidity and finance to weather the Covid-19 crisis, as well as to continue their development in the medium-long term. Liquidity needs are urgent and expected to become even more pressing for many companies whose operations are disrupted by renewed lockdown periods coming into force in many parts of Europe, including Portugal. In addition to addressing liquidity requirements, the project will help in the preservation and creation of employment. The operation will be implemented by the largest bank in Portugal, Caixa Geral de Depósitos, S.A. (CGD), which has in-depth knowledge of the market and a solid track record with implementing EIB Group guarantee and funding products. The EIB's contribution also rests on introducing an innovative product to the market, as this is the first Linked Risk Sharing transaction under the EGF with a commercial bank in Portugal, and sending a signal on the scheme's viability that could help crowd in other financiers to unlock further financing in favor of the beneficiaries.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EGF - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB-Garantie von 113 Millionen Euro an CGD für schnellere Erholung portugiesischer Unternehmen von der Coronakrise

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Portugal: EIB-Garantie von 113 Millionen Euro an CGD für schnellere Erholung portugiesischer Unternehmen von der Coronakrise
Andere Links
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EGF - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

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