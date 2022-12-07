APS PADOVA TRAMWAY LINE

Übersicht
The project concerns the construction and implementation of the SIR 3 tramway line in Padova, together with improvements to and operational integration with the existing system. The project includes investments in new infrastructure and rolling stock for the new line as well as revamping of existing rolling stock, acquisition of new generation batteries and enlargement of the existing depot at Guizza.
The electrification of the south-eastern access corridor to the city through the implementation of the second tramline is expected to create modal shift from road traffic, hence reducing air and noise pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and congestion on the urban road network. In addition, the Project will provide an affordable mobility option to increase accessibility to employment, education and health services across the urban area.
The Project concerns the construction of a new tramline in the city of Padova (SIR 3) and improvements to and operational integration with the existing line. The Project includes investments in new infrastructure as well as existing and new rolling stock and battery technology for catenary free operation.
The Project is part of the Promoter's strategy related to sustainable transport as outlined in its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and contributes to its objective of reducing the modal share of private cars to the benefit of public and active transport. As such, the Project is consistent with the objectives of the EU Green Deal as well as the EC Smart and Sustainable Mobility Strategy, and contributes to the EIB's Public Policy Goals related to Sustainable Cities and Regions as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
The Project is expected to address usual market failures related to transport and urban mobility and to deliver economic benefits in terms of the overall efficiency of urban public transport, including time savings and average operating costs. In addition, a decrease in road congestion, greenhouse gas emissions, air and noise pollution as well as an increase in road safety is expected. In social terms, the Project will provide more affordable mobility solutions and facilitate accessibility to employment, education and health services. The Promoter's capacity to implement the project is deemed good.
The Bank's technical assistance was limited as the project was already well developed. The terms and conditions of the EIB financing - tailored to the underlying Project milestones - are expected to facilitate a timely and cost-efficient implementation of the Project.
The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and requires a screening decision by the Competent Authority. The final project underwent an environmental impact assessment screening in 2020. The Competent Authority screened out the project, with a series of conditions.
The Borrower is a contracting authority within the meaning of the Procurement Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU. The procurement for the project includes works (51%), supplies (36%) and services (5%). Award notices will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union ("OJEU") for tenders, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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