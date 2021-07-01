CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)

The project comprises a demonstration plant and a biodegradation unit in France to deploying two innovative enzymes-based bioprocesses for the recycling of plastic waste and biodegradation for plastics that today largely is landfilled or incinerated. The project will generate positive externalities in the form of lower virgin resource consumption, reduced emissions and climate change impact associated with reducing incineration and landfilling of plastics. The project will enable a closed loop recycling of PET .The project is implemented by an experienced management team that has patented and tested their new technology. EIB's involvement will contribute to providing long-term finance, and funding diversification. It will provide advantages in terms of duration, availability and pricing