CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)

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The project consists of the construction and operation of an enzymatic recycling demonstration plant for PET plastics and polyester fibers and a production unit of biodegradable additives for bioplastics. The project is located in France.
The project aims at financing the construction and operation of a PET enzymatic recycling plant and biodegradation production unit in France. The company's objective is to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of its technology under real industrial conditions and optimise its bioprocesses. The project will contribute to addressing the problem of plastic pollution and to reaching the targets set in the EU's Circular Economy Package (July 2018) and Single-Use Plastics Directive (March 2019).
The project comprises a demonstration plant and a biodegradation unit in France to deploying two innovative enzymes-based bioprocesses for the recycling of plastic waste and biodegradation for plastics that today largely is landfilled or incinerated. The project will generate positive externalities in the form of lower virgin resource consumption, reduced emissions and climate change impact associated with reducing incineration and landfilling of plastics. The project will enable a closed loop recycling of PET .The project is implemented by an experienced management team that has patented and tested their new technology. EIB's involvement will contribute to providing long-term finance, and funding diversification. It will provide advantages in terms of duration, availability and pricing
The demonstration plant will be located on an existing authorised industrial site. The project will not fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the compliance of the project with relevant EU legislation will be verified during the appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
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