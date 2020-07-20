Bucharest Medicine University

The project is part of a longer term modernisation programme of the University and in line with EU public policy goals associated with Education and Training 2020, Horizon 2020, and the Urban Agenda for the EU. The project contributes to the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area by enhancing teaching and learning environments and improving research facilities. The proposed operation provides additional financial resources for the expansion and improvement of both teaching and research activities and therefore, responds to various needs of the innovation system in Romania, most notably the supply of highly skilled graduates in areas of key economic and social importance and the provision of infrastructure for public research.