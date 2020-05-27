FLUVIUS SMART METERS

The project aims at modernising the electricity metering system through the provision of up to ca. 3.36 million smart meters, communication infrastructure as well as the necessary IT systems. The smart meters included in the scope of the project will cover up to 80% of the replacements of existing meters in the Flemish region. The new metering system will allow remote reading and near real-time consumption information to end-customers, thus enabling better access to consumption information. Ultimately, these capabilities will increase consumer awareness of cost of energy supply and thus spur energy efficiency; more efficient management of the power system; and more efficient metering and customer management operations.