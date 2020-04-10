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MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
45.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 45.000.000 €
Verkehr : 45.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/12/2021 : 45.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 Juni 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/12/2021
20200410
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
MEDLOG SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 45 million
EUR 93 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Acquisition of 16 electric locomotives and 113 intermodal wagons to provide new rail cargo services in Spain and Portugal.

The project contributes to expanding rail freight transport services, thus enabling a more efficient supply chain in Portugal and Spain and reducing transport costs for import and export goods. The project is therefore expected to increase the competitiveness and regional development of the region and contribute to sustainable growth and employment in Iberia. Additionally, the project is to be considered under the Climate Action (CA) objectives of the Bank, as it fosters a modal shift from road to rail and supports investments in electric rail transport, a zero direct emissions transport technology.

Additionality and Impact

The project is expected to enable modal shift from road to rail, thereby enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reducing negative transport externalities. The project contributes to meeting the Bank's CA&ES target. The rolling stock will provide services predominantly in less developed or transition regions and thereby support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. The project supports the deployment of the European Rail Traffic Management System, which creates network-wide benefits that are higher than those experienced by each operator individually.The Bank's contribution will be visible through both financial and non-financial elements. The Bank's experience in lending to the rail sector and in analysing project finance transactions will improve the structuring of the transaction, through close co-operation with the promoter and commercial lender(s). The EIB commitment will additionally provide for a significant financing amount at affordable terms (long tenor, acceptable structure of repayment and affordable pricing), thereby strengthening the Bank's financial contribution to the project.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The maintenance will be done by Medway Maintenance & Repair (ECM or Entity in Charge of Maintenance) in their existing workshop in Entroncamento. No construction works or retrofits will be needed on the workshops. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by improving the modal share of freight rail in Spain and Portugal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and therefore not covered by EU Directives on Procurement. Procurement of the locomotives and wagons has taken place through a negotiated procedure between the company and various EU-based suppliers.

Weitere Unterlagen
01/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Feb 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
136093960
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200410
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
253262244
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20200410
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Andere Links
Übersicht
MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Datenblätter
MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK

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