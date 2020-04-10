MEDWAY CARGO ROLLING STOCK

The project is expected to enable modal shift from road to rail, thereby enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reducing negative transport externalities. The project contributes to meeting the Bank's CA&ES target. The rolling stock will provide services predominantly in less developed or transition regions and thereby support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. The project supports the deployment of the European Rail Traffic Management System, which creates network-wide benefits that are higher than those experienced by each operator individually.The Bank's contribution will be visible through both financial and non-financial elements. The Bank's experience in lending to the rail sector and in analysing project finance transactions will improve the structuring of the transaction, through close co-operation with the promoter and commercial lender(s). The EIB commitment will additionally provide for a significant financing amount at affordable terms (long tenor, acceptable structure of repayment and affordable pricing), thereby strengthening the Bank's financial contribution to the project.



