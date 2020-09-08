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FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
485.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 485.000.000 €
Industrie : 485.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
8/09/2020 : 485.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB unterstützt Fiat Chrysler bei FuE sowie bei der Fertigung von Hybrid- und Elektrofahrzeugen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 September 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/09/2020
20200358
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 485 million
EUR 658 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the Promoter's (i) investments to set up an innovative production line for the manufacturing of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), at the Promoter's production plant in Pomigliano (Italy), including the buildup of permanent inventory; and (ii) investments in research and development (R&D) activities in the field of vehicle automation, safety and connectivity, at the Promoter's R&D centres, mainly in Torino (Italy). The investments will be carried out in the period 2020-2023.

The project aims at supporting the Promoter's investments for the manufacturing deployment of advanced vehicle powertrain electrification technologies investments. It also aims at supporting innovative research and development in the field of advanced driving assistance, connectivity technologies as well as research aimed at improving the safety characteristics of vehicles.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns investments for the deployment of automotive assembly lines and equipment in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope of activity. Manufacturing and assembly of motor vehicles fall under Annex II of the EIA directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), and if so the status, as well as any other environmental details of the project. The implementation of this project is expected to contribute to the adoption of zero-emission capable vehicles and the deployment of a more sustainable transport system in Europe.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
27/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB unterstützt Fiat Chrysler bei FuE sowie bei der Fertigung von Hybrid- und Elektrofahrzeugen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Oct 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130294275
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200358
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
231550221
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20200358
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Andere Links
Übersicht
FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Datenblätter
FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB unterstützt Fiat Chrysler bei FuE sowie bei der Fertigung von Hybrid- und Elektrofahrzeugen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB unterstützt Fiat Chrysler bei FuE sowie bei der Fertigung von Hybrid- und Elektrofahrzeugen
Andere Links
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - FCA PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES - COVID-19

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