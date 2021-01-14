KYIV CITY URBAN ELECTRIC TRANSPORT

The project will target investments related to replacement of trolleybus, tram and metro fleets. It is eligible for the European Investment Bank's ("EIB") financing under its External Lending Mandate 2014-2020 and the 2014 European Union - Ukraine Association Agenda that support, among other, things, infrastructure and transport. The project also complies with the objectives and development priorities (such as urban public transport) of Ukraine's 2030 National Transport Strategy and the EIB's Transport Lending Policy.





The renewal of the city's trolleybus, tram and metro fleets is expected to improve their level of service in terms of reliability, safety and comfort. Therefore, the project should increase the attractiveness of public transport in Kyiv and promote a positive modal shift from private transport modes to public transport, thereby, reducing negative road transport externalities (air and noise pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion). Also, by promoting modal shift to more efficient public transport, the project will contribute to EIB's climate action commitment, as per EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap. Thus, as a 100% Climate Action project, it will be reported under the EIB's Public Policy Goals for Sustainable Cities.





Benefits stemming from the EIB financing include: long tenor of EIB loan, flexible draw-down conditions, as well as attractive pricing, which is important given socio-economic implications of the project. The EIB will also make a contribution through substantial technical appraisal and monitoring of the project by EIB staff and third party consulting services. The involvement of the EIB with the project has raised its technical, environmental and social standards.



