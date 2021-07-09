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STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
117.290.587,44 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Schweden : 117.290.587,44 €
Bildung : 58.645.293,72 €
Dienstleistungen : 58.645.293,72 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/12/2021 : 58.645.293,72 €
13/12/2021 : 58.645.293,72 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/09/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS
Related public register
21/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Juli 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/12/2021
20200185
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS
AKADEMISKA HUS AB
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
SEK 1200 million (EUR 118 million)
SEK 2426 million (EUR 238 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
  • Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of the core building complex of the new Albano Campus in Stockholm, Sweden. The building complex is composed of four parts called "houses" and will be used by Stockholm University (SU) and the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH). It will provide some 75 500 m2 of space for teaching, staff offices, laboratories and ancillary services. The project is implemented by Akademiska Hus, a 100% state owned property company established to develop, operate and maintain the Swedish University Estate.

The project is fully aligned with the objectives of the EU's Education and Training 2020 Strategic Framework and Horizon 2020 as it will provide modern facilities for quality teaching and research to two leading universities in Sweden. It will contribute to Sweden's capacity to remain an innovation leader and will support access to quality higher education for all. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest (innovation and skills).

Additionality and Impact

The project finances new university premises, which will live up to the highest standards of modern teaching, learning and research environments and will provide Stockholm University and the Royal Institute of Technology with needed space for expansion. This will generate positive externalities for society in terms of improved education provision and knowledge externalities from expanded and improved research activities. The buildings will be highly energy efficient, using geothermal and solar energy, and have been designed to minimise the impact on the environment through elements such as green roofs and water-saving solutions. The flexibility of the financing terms provides the borrower the possibility to tailor disbursements to align with the project outflows.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover higher education activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, higher education facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU or Directive 2004/18/EC as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
14/09/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS
21/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Sep 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
131320553
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200185
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Nov 2024
Sprache
Schwedisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133628360
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200185
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
236542447
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20200185
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/09/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS
Related public register
21/11/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS
Andere Links
Übersicht
STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS
Datenblätter
STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS

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