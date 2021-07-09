STOCKHOLM ALBANO CAMPUS

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
- Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
The project concerns the construction of the core building complex of the new Albano Campus in Stockholm, Sweden. The building complex is composed of four parts called "houses" and will be used by Stockholm University (SU) and the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH). It will provide some 75 500 m2 of space for teaching, staff offices, laboratories and ancillary services. The project is implemented by Akademiska Hus, a 100% state owned property company established to develop, operate and maintain the Swedish University Estate.
The project is fully aligned with the objectives of the EU's Education and Training 2020 Strategic Framework and Horizon 2020 as it will provide modern facilities for quality teaching and research to two leading universities in Sweden. It will contribute to Sweden's capacity to remain an innovation leader and will support access to quality higher education for all. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest (innovation and skills).
The project finances new university premises, which will live up to the highest standards of modern teaching, learning and research environments and will provide Stockholm University and the Royal Institute of Technology with needed space for expansion. This will generate positive externalities for society in terms of improved education provision and knowledge externalities from expanded and improved research activities. The buildings will be highly energy efficient, using geothermal and solar energy, and have been designed to minimise the impact on the environment through elements such as green roofs and water-saving solutions. The flexibility of the financing terms provides the borrower the possibility to tailor disbursements to align with the project outflows.
Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover higher education activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, higher education facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU or Directive 2004/18/EC as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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