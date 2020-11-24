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BONI MEAT PRODUCTION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Bulgarien : 30.000.000 €
Industrie : 3.300.000 €
Energie : 3.600.000 €
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft : 23.100.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/12/2020 : 3.300.000 €
11/12/2020 : 3.600.000 €
11/12/2020 : 23.100.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION - ОЦЕНКА НА ВЪЗДЕЙСТВИЕТО ВЪРХУ ОКОЛНАТА СРЕДА
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bulgarien: EIB vergibt 30 Millionen Euro an Boni Holding AD unter der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 November 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 11/12/2020
20200180
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
BONI HOLDING AD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 61 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project proposal consists of financing: (i) a greenfield pig rearing facility, (ii) the refurbishment of another pig rearing facility, (iii) the refurbishment of a pig slaughterhouse, (iv) a greenfield rendering facility, (v) two grain silos and (vi) solar panels.

The project aims to introduce best available process and automation technology to the company, which will allow substantial improvements in its energy consumption, as well as increase its production capacity and efficiency. The project will also create new employment and help secure existing employment in rural areas of Bulgaria and, therefore, contribute to the economy in a less developed region of EU.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Part of the project's investments fall under Annex I and II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The EIA procedure for the refurbishment of the pig rearing was completed according to Bulgarian/EU regulatory provisions and the required integrated environmental permit was issued. For the greenfield pig rearing, the bank is expecting to receive the EIA decision, the building and the integrated environmental permits. The refurbishment of the pig slaughterhouse falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU). No EIA is required as the competent authority issued a screen-out decision (??-29-??/2019). According to this decision, the activity does not fall under the IED Directives (2010/75 EU). As the site will be slightly extended, the Promoter did receive a building permit on 1 October 2019 (PC-01-68). The construction of a new rendering facility in Lovech falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) and will be subject to a determination (screening) made by the competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required or not. The Bank is, therefore, expecting to receive the screen-out decision or the EIA report before the start of the project. For the grain silos and renewable energy, these investments would fall neither under the provisions of Annex I and II of the EIA Directives (nor their transposition into member state law), nor the IED (2010/75 EU). The Promoter applies strict animal welfare, hygiene and safety protocols that meet official EU and Bulgarian standards.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION - ОЦЕНКА НА ВЪЗДЕЙСТВИЕТО ВЪРХУ ОКОЛНАТА СРЕДА
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bulgarien: EIB vergibt 30 Millionen Euro an Boni Holding AD unter der Investitionsoffensive für Europa

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION - ОЦЕНКА НА ВЪЗДЕЙСТВИЕТО ВЪРХУ ОКОЛНАТА СРЕДА
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2020
Sprache
Bulgarisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133769441
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200180
Sektor(en)
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Industrie
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Bulgarien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Dec 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
131473549
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200180
Sektor(en)
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Industrie
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Bulgarien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION - ОЦЕНКА НА ВЪЗДЕЙСТВИЕТО ВЪРХУ ОКОЛНАТА СРЕДА
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Andere Links
Übersicht
BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Datenblätter
BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bulgarien: EIB vergibt 30 Millionen Euro an Boni Holding AD unter der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bulgarien: EIB vergibt 30 Millionen Euro an Boni Holding AD unter der Investitionsoffensive für Europa
Andere Links
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION - ОЦЕНКА НА ВЪЗДЕЙСТВИЕТО ВЪРХУ ОКОЛНАТА СРЕДА
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BONI MEAT PRODUCTION
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Photogallery

Boni Meat Production
Boni Meat Production
©Boni

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