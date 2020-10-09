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FEFISOL MICROFINANCE FUND II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
5.000.000 €
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen : 5.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/12/2021 : 5.000.000 €
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB vergibt fünf Millionen Euro an FEFISOL für Mikrofinanzierungen und kleine Agrarbetriebe in Afrika
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Start des neuen „European Solidarity Financing Fund for Africa“-Fonds FEFISOL II mit einer ersten Zeichnungsrunde von 22,5 Millionen Euro und einer Million Euro für technische Unterstützung

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Oktober 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/12/2021
20200172
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FEFISOL MICROFINANCE FUND II
ALTERFIN CV,SOLIDARITE INTERNATIONALE POUR LE DEVELOPPEMENT ET L'INVESTISSEMENT SCA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 5 million
EUR 35 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Equity participation in a successor microfinance investment fund operating throughout Africa with the objective of providing debt to rural microfinance institutions (MFIs) and small agricultural entities

The EIB's investment in the FEFISOL II fund will support MFIs and agricultural producer organisations in Africa. In line with the first fund FEFISOL I, FEFISOL II seeks to improve access to finance in Africa by financing and supporting MFIs in rural areas. In addition, the fund plans to finance producer organisations supporting farmers who represent an important segment of the working poor. Via both target groups, FEFISOL II will contribute to social and economic development in rural Africa.

Additionality and Impact

A large proportion of the unbanked population worldwide lives in developing countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. Many of them are poor, live in rural areas and are smallholder farmers. An EIB investment in the Fonds Européen de Financement Solidaire II (FEFISOL II, Fund) provides an important opportunity to support rural development in Africa and thereby reduce poverty, by addressing the market failure of lack of access to finance for small rural enterprises and agricultural organisations, which has led to under-investment in rural development. The Fund is an ideal match for the goals of the EU in the region, for example as expressed in the Cotonou Agreement, and of the EU's ambition to support private sector development. FEFISOL II will mainly finance MFIs and agricultural entities and expects to support microloans to 5.6m final beneficiaries over the life of the loan. It is proposed to have the EIB commit EUR 5m to FEFISOL II. As an investor in the predecessor fund, FEFISOL I, EIB was involved very early in the conceptualisation of FEFISOL II, supported the investment advisors in the governance set-up of the Fund, and key areas of its risk management framework.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

By supporting the implementation of socially and environmentally sustainable practices, FEFISOL II aims at improving living standards, reducing inequalities and achieving sustainable development.

N/A

Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB vergibt fünf Millionen Euro an FEFISOL für Mikrofinanzierungen und kleine Agrarbetriebe in Afrika
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Start des neuen „European Solidarity Financing Fund for Africa“-Fonds FEFISOL II mit einer ersten Zeichnungsrunde von 22,5 Millionen Euro und einer Million Euro für technische Unterstützung

Haftungsausschluss

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Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB vergibt fünf Millionen Euro an FEFISOL für Mikrofinanzierungen und kleine Agrarbetriebe in Afrika
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Start des neuen „European Solidarity Financing Fund for Africa“-Fonds FEFISOL II mit einer ersten Zeichnungsrunde von 22,5 Millionen Euro und einer Million Euro für technische Unterstützung
Andere Links

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