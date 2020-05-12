BANCA MARCH RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

The EIB will require Banca March to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that this latter is in line with EU rules.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the Intermediary to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.