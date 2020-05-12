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BANCA MARCH RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
139.172.734,03 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 139.172.734,03 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 139.172.734,03 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/12/2021 : 69.172.734,03 €
22/12/2020 : 70.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - BANCA MARCH RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Mai 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2020
20200135
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BANCA MARCH RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
BANCA MARCH SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 140 million
EUR 280 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an unfunded guarantee under a partial delegation approach by which the EIB will cover up to 50% of the losses in respect of each defaulted loan of a non-granular and pre-selected portfolio of corporate and Midcap loans. This transaction will contribute to create additional lending capacity for SMEs and midcaps affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, mainly in Spain but also in other EU countries.

The operation will promote medium and long-term lending for capital investments and would contribute to strengthen the productivity and competitiveness of SMEs and midcaps. Some of the projects will foster investments in, among other sectors, knowledge economy, renewable energy and energy efficiency, protection of the environment and natural resource efficiency. The guarantee will also help ease the economic and social impact of the coronavirus outbreak, by offering support to Spanish SMEs and Midcaps under strain from the coronavirus pandemic and its economic effects.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will require Banca March to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that this latter is in line with EU rules.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the Intermediary to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
20/07/2020 - BANCA MARCH RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

scoreboard - BANCA MARCH RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Jul 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
132087401
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20200135
Letzte Aktualisierung
20 Jul 2020
Sektor(en)
Durchleitungsdarlehen
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - BANCA MARCH RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Andere Links
Übersicht
BANCA MARCH RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS
Datenblätter
BANCA MARCH RS COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES&MIDCAPS

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
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Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

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Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

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