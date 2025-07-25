SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT OF ROAD NETWORK

The project concerns a multi-scheme operation which supports the sustainable regional development of different areas in Serbia, covering the road sections which will be identified through multi criteria screening.

Interventions are intended to tackle climate adaptation, road safety improvement, safeguard of existing assets, protection of the environment and improved connectivity.

The Project is expected to lead to a significant set of benefits, including maintenance savings, lower accident rates, abatement of noise pollution and time saving for road traffic.

The investments are intended to tackle several market failures in the form of negative externalities, such as global warming, road accidents (including from non-motorized road users) and negative impacts on the environment. The investments are also intended to address the market failures of imperfect competition of public goods by improving connectivity and equitable access on the national and local road networks.





The project will address several of Global Europe: Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Agreement (NDICI) priority areas such as inclusive growth, local authorities' capacity, climate change and mobility-related actions.

The project is not aimed at increasing capacity. The project is strongly aligned with the EU's Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans (2021-2027). EIB's technical contribution will be significant as ERI-TA assistance will be deployed to strengthen the Promoter's capacity.





The project is expected to contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms complemented with technical assistance from EIB's Economic Resilience Initiative.