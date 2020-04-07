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ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
279.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 279.000.000 €
Verkehr : 279.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/03/2022 : 76.000.000 €
21/07/2020 : 79.000.000 €
5/05/2021 : 124.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB vergibt 205 Millionen Euro an Adif Alta Velocidad für Eisenbahninfrastruktur
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB fördert Hochgeschwindigkeits-Bahnstrecke zwischen Madrid und Estremadura mit 890 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 April 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/07/2020
20190737
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
ADIF ALTA VELOCIDAD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 279 million
EUR 310 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of acquisition of rolling stock for inspection and ancillary maintenance activities across both the high speed and the conventional rail networks in Spain.

The aim is to increase the quality of the rail infrastructure in Spain, and by this means contribute to the quality of rail services and promote travel by rail, thereby, enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. Part of the infrastructure for which the vehicles will be used is located in convergence or transition regions. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The potential contribution of the project to the climate action objective will be assessed during appraisal.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. By means of contributing to better quality of railway infrastructure, the project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail and, therefore, it is expected to generate environmental and safety benefits.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
30/06/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB vergibt 205 Millionen Euro an Adif Alta Velocidad für Eisenbahninfrastruktur
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB fördert Hochgeschwindigkeits-Bahnstrecke zwischen Madrid und Estremadura mit 890 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Jun 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
126862786
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190737
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
Andere Links
Übersicht
ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
Datenblätter
ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB vergibt 205 Millionen Euro an Adif Alta Velocidad für Eisenbahninfrastruktur
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB fördert Hochgeschwindigkeits-Bahnstrecke zwischen Madrid und Estremadura mit 890 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB vergibt 205 Millionen Euro an Adif Alta Velocidad für Eisenbahninfrastruktur
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB fördert Hochgeschwindigkeits-Bahnstrecke zwischen Madrid und Estremadura mit 890 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS

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