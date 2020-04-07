ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS

Übersicht
The project consists of acquisition of rolling stock for inspection and ancillary maintenance activities across both the high speed and the conventional rail networks in Spain.
The aim is to increase the quality of the rail infrastructure in Spain, and by this means contribute to the quality of rail services and promote travel by rail, thereby, enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. Part of the infrastructure for which the vehicles will be used is located in convergence or transition regions. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The potential contribution of the project to the climate action objective will be assessed during appraisal.
The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. By means of contributing to better quality of railway infrastructure, the project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail and, therefore, it is expected to generate environmental and safety benefits.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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