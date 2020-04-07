ADIF INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE RS

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. By means of contributing to better quality of railway infrastructure, the project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail and, therefore, it is expected to generate environmental and safety benefits.