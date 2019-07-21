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CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
485.715.257,39 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 485.715.257,39 €
Stadtentwicklung : 485.715.257,39 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/02/2022 : 11.453.448,15 €
14/02/2022 : 235.715.257,39 €
14/02/2022 : 238.546.551,85 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related EFSI register
19/03/2022 - CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 484 Millionen Euro für 15 000 Wohnungen des Ministeriums der Streitkräfte

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Juni 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/02/2022
20190721
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY
REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 486 million
EUR 1219 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the energy efficiency renovation of part of the French Ministry of Armed Forces' housing stock as well as the construction of new social and affordable dwellings under a 35-year concession framework.

The aim of the investments of CEGELOG / "Plan Ambition Logement" to be financed by the Bank is to increase the supply of social and affordable housing for low- and medium-income households in France, particularly in areas where there is market tension, i.e., where demand exceeds supply and raise rents to levels unachievable for low- and middle-income families. Construction should take place by densification on existing land, thus contributing effectively to the fight against urban sprawl. The project further supports national and European targets for energy efficiency, and contributes to CO2 emission reduction, thus supporting climate change objectives of the EU and the Bank's priority lending objective concerning energy efficiency. More specifically, it supports the objectives of the European Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The overall environmental impact of the project is deemed positive. The project will be implemented in existing brownfield and under-used sites and will include energy efficient measures for the refurbishment that will lead to lower energy consumption. In line with the French legislation, the housing constructions will be required to have the relevant building permits in place before the construction. This means that environmental impact assessments (EIAs) and relevant assessments under the Habitats and Birds Directives, if required, will be completed before. However, this is not expected as the constructions will take place in existing urban areas and refurbishments will not need an EIA.

The concession is awarded through a competitive tendering approach consistent with EIB's Guide to Procurement. The project will be implemented in the form of a concession through a concession contract covering the renovation, construction, rental management, operation and maintenance of the project.

Weitere Unterlagen
21/07/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY
19/03/2022 - CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 484 Millionen Euro für 15 000 Wohnungen des Ministeriums der Streitkräfte

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jul 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
132945477
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190721
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Mar 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
155314914
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20190721
Letzte Aktualisierung
19 Mar 2022
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related EFSI register
19/03/2022 - CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Andere Links
Übersicht
CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Datenblätter
CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 484 Millionen Euro für 15 000 Wohnungen des Ministeriums der Streitkräfte

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 484 Millionen Euro für 15 000 Wohnungen des Ministeriums der Streitkräfte
Andere Links
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related EFSI register
19/03/2022 - CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY

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