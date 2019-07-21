CEGELOG AFFORDABLE HOUSING & ENERGY EFFICIENCY

The overall environmental impact of the project is deemed positive. The project will be implemented in existing brownfield and under-used sites and will include energy efficient measures for the refurbishment that will lead to lower energy consumption. In line with the French legislation, the housing constructions will be required to have the relevant building permits in place before the construction. This means that environmental impact assessments (EIAs) and relevant assessments under the Habitats and Birds Directives, if required, will be completed before. However, this is not expected as the constructions will take place in existing urban areas and refurbishments will not need an EIA.