PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

The aim is to improve the regional infrastructure, in particular in the sectors of transport, healthcare, education, culture and energy efficiency of public buildings. The investment programme is expected to bring economic benefits to the region in terms of improved intra-regional connectivity with an impact on road safety and reduced traffic congestion. Further improvements are expected in the delivery of public services, mainly in healthcare and culture, due to construction or rehabilitation of public buildings with an impact on the quality of life and life expectancy. Most of the planned investments are to be co-financed with the EU support available from the 2014-2020 programming period, thus the loan will both facilitate and accelerate the implementation of EU supported investments.