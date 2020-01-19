PARDUBICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
The project, structured as a Framework Loan, comprises the schemes implemented under the investment programme of the Region of Pardubice.
The aim is to improve the regional infrastructure, in particular in the sectors of transport, healthcare, education, culture and energy efficiency of public buildings. The investment programme is expected to bring economic benefits to the region in terms of improved intra-regional connectivity with an impact on road safety and reduced traffic congestion. Further improvements are expected in the delivery of public services, mainly in healthcare and culture, due to construction or rehabilitation of public buildings with an impact on the quality of life and life expectancy. Most of the planned investments are to be co-financed with the EU support available from the 2014-2020 programming period, thus the loan will both facilitate and accelerate the implementation of EU supported investments.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. Environmental and efficiency improvements in public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.
The promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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