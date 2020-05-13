PUBLIC INVESTMENTS HALLE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
The project will finance investments by Stadtwerke Halle, the local utility, in new trams, rehabilitation of the local district heating and electricity networks, as well as in water and wastewater infrastructure.
The aim is to enhance key public sector infrastructure, such as pubic transport and local water, heat, gas and electricity networks.
The manufacturing of trams does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EC). Therefore, it is not expected that an EIA will be required for the transport components in the proposed framework loan. The project comprises the implementation of a number of electricity and distribution schemes from low voltage up to 110 kV, as well as district heating network infrastructure. The programme schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The vast majority of the programme schemes are expected to be reinforcements of medium and low voltage equipment, connection of new users and facilities with limited environmental impact, and therefore are not expected to require an EIA. The water and wastewater part of the programme mainly consists of rehabilitation of existing infrastructure such as water mains, and sewers, as well as modernisation of the wastewater treatment plant. All components are expected to comply with the relevant EU directives (Urban Wastewater directive EC 91/271/EEC, Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC and Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC).Some of the water schemes are likely to require an Environmental Impact Assessment. Therefore, the Promoter will be required to comply with Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The Promoter must also comply with the requirements of the Water Framework Directive, including Art 4(7) where appropriate. According to the available information, the sub-projects are not within any Natura 2000 zones. This will be further analysed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/23/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as )and where required[1].
Under appraisal.
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