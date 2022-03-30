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HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 60.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
8/08/2022 : 60.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
10/12/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: InvestEU - EIB fördert sozialen und bezahlbaren Wohnraum in Hannover mit 60 Millionen Euro
Story zum Projekt
Konkrete Lösungen für Probleme unserer Zeit

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 März 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/08/2022
20190569
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
HANOVA WOHNEN GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 204 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction of social and affordable housing units for rent in the City of Hannover, Germany.

The operation will finance an investment programme aimed to increase the number of available social and affordable housing units for rent. The operation is expected to ameliorate shortages in social and affordable housing supply for low and medium income households and contribute to urban regeneration and renewal. The investment programme will aim to meet the high energy efficiency standard NZEB (nearly zero-energy buildings) for new construction. The housing investments concerned are envisaged to form part of specific local integrated urban development plans (INSEKs/ Integrierte Stadtentwicklungskonzepte).

Additionality and Impact

The Project comprises the construction of high-quality and energy efficient social and affordable housing units for rent in the City of Hannover, Germany. The project contributes to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, various EU Sustainable Urban Development ambitions, and Energy Efficiency targets, as well as local and state level objectives. It addresses a number of externalities and sub-optimal investment flows. The Project increases the supply of social and affordable housing for rent and the market flexibility to respond to the current social and affordable housing needs. It also contributes towards improving the social mix across the city and promotes greater social inclusion, thus, supporting sustainable urban development.


The Bank will provide an unsecured loan, which will be effectively subordinated to the borrower's standard mortgage loans. The Bank's loan will thus fill a financing gap as mortgage loans from commercial and promotional banks require that part of the project cost is covered by either by own funds or unsecured loans without recourse to the assets financed. The Bank's loan will also help the borrower to optimize its asset encumbrance levels with a view towards mobilizing future funding for the City of Hannover's ambitions to become climate neutral by 2035. The Bank's financing will also offer further important benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and drawdowns, which will enable an optimal alignment with the implementation modalities of the Project and thus further increase its affordability.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

National environmental legislation has been harmonised in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU Directive (EIA) and 2001/42/EC (SEA). The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, where appropriate. The applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU, as well as the status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the housing investments will also be reviewed during project appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Weitere Unterlagen
10/12/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
28/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: InvestEU - EIB fördert sozialen und bezahlbaren Wohnraum in Hannover mit 60 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
155058697
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190569
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
254665422
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20190569
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
10/12/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Andere Links
Übersicht
HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Datenblätter
HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: InvestEU - EIB fördert sozialen und bezahlbaren Wohnraum in Hannover mit 60 Millionen Euro
Story zum Projekt
Konkrete Lösungen für Probleme unserer Zeit

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: InvestEU - EIB fördert sozialen und bezahlbaren Wohnraum in Hannover mit 60 Millionen Euro
Story zum Projekt
Konkrete Lösungen für Probleme unserer Zeit
Andere Links
Related public register
10/12/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - HANNOVER SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

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