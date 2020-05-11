NEW SLUSSEN STOCKHOLM

The project falls under annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessemnt (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and the competent authority has screened it in, after which the promoter completed an EIA. During the appraisal it will be assessed what components of the project the EIA covers and the project compliance with the above mentioned EIA directive, as well as compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC and the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC).