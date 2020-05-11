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NEW SLUSSEN STOCKHOLM

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
645.608.182,59 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Schweden : 645.608.182,59 €
Verkehr : 645.608.182,59 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/10/2024 : 264.038.021,39 €
7/10/2020 : 381.570.161,2 €
Andere Links
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW SLUSSEN STOCKHOLM
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU fördert Umbau von Stockholms zentralem Verkehrsknotenpunkt

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 Mai 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/10/2020
20190486
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NEW SLUSSEN STOCKHOLM
CITY OF STOCKHOLM
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
SEK 7000 million (EUR 676 million)
SEK 20895 million (EUR 2019 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the reconstruction of the Slussen area, named after the locks between Lake Mälaren and the Baltic Sea, the renewal of the locks and the road bridges on top of the lock as well as the construction of a new bus terminal, an intermodal transport hub, bus lanes, bicycle and pedestrian paths.

The aim of the project is to ensure the safety and continued availability of key urban road and public transport infrastructure, and to improve public transport offer within Stockholm. Rebuilding the lock will allow the water management authorities to increase the amount of water discharged from Lake Mälaren into the sea and thus reduce the risk of flooding that is currently threatening the area around the lake.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessemnt (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and the competent authority has screened it in, after which the promoter completed an EIA. During the appraisal it will be assessed what components of the project the EIA covers and the project compliance with the above mentioned EIA directive, as well as compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC and the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC).

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
27/06/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW SLUSSEN STOCKHOLM
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU fördert Umbau von Stockholms zentralem Verkehrsknotenpunkt

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW SLUSSEN STOCKHOLM
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Jun 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
124875682
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190486
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW SLUSSEN STOCKHOLM
Andere Links
Übersicht
NEW SLUSSEN STOCKHOLM
Datenblätter
NEW SLUSSEN STOCKHOLM
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU fördert Umbau von Stockholms zentralem Verkehrsknotenpunkt

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU fördert Umbau von Stockholms zentralem Verkehrsknotenpunkt
Andere Links
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NEW SLUSSEN STOCKHOLM

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