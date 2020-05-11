NEW SLUSSEN STOCKHOLM

Übersicht
The project will finance the reconstruction of the Slussen area, named after the locks between Lake Mälaren and the Baltic Sea, the renewal of the locks and the road bridges on top of the lock as well as the construction of a new bus terminal, an intermodal transport hub, bus lanes, bicycle and pedestrian paths.
The aim of the project is to ensure the safety and continued availability of key urban road and public transport infrastructure, and to improve public transport offer within Stockholm. Rebuilding the lock will allow the water management authorities to increase the amount of water discharged from Lake Mälaren into the sea and thus reduce the risk of flooding that is currently threatening the area around the lake.
The project falls under annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessemnt (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and the competent authority has screened it in, after which the promoter completed an EIA. During the appraisal it will be assessed what components of the project the EIA covers and the project compliance with the above mentioned EIA directive, as well as compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC and the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC).
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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