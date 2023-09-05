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CAMPUS COLLEGIUM MEDICUM- KRAKOW PROKOCIM

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
56.204.362,76 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 56.204.362,76 €
Bildung : 56.204.362,76 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2023 : 56.204.362,76 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAMPUS COLLEGIUM MEDICUM- KRAKOW PROKOCIM
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB finanziert Modernisierung der Medizinischen Fakultät der Jagiellonen-Universität in Krakau

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Januar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2023
20190474
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CAMPUS COLLEGIUM MEDICUM- KRAKOW PROKOCIM
UNIWERSYTET JAGIELLONSKI
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 244 million (EUR 54 million)
PLN 488 million (EUR 109 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project involves the design, construction and equipping of a new state-of-the-art teaching and research facilities of the Jagiellonian University Medical College (CMUJ) in the Prokocim District of Krakow. The project involves the significant extension of the medical campus and related teaching and research activities, the construction and equipping medical simulation facilities, laboratories, lecture halls and seminar rooms as well as and administrative infrastructure.

The aim is to intensify the development of the medical campus by combining the university's academic, research, laboratory and administrative departments into a single site. This will support and increase the university's activity in the area of medical education, training and research, by modernising its academic and research facilities, thus further enabling interdisciplinary research with the existing university's hospitals based in the medical campus. Being located in Krakow, a cohesion region, the project also contributes to EU cohesion objectives.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Innovation, Digitalisation and Human capital policy objective. Strategic investments in human capital formation in the health care sector have significant economic and social externalities in the form of both wider health effects and knowledge. Health externalities include, but are not limited to, containment of diseases' burden and the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population. The project supports the increased quality of medical education and research at the oldest and the best university in the country.


EIB will support investments made by Jagiellonian University in order to facilitate teaching and research activities in the new Campus located in Prokocim district of Krakow. The Bank will provide financing tenor of 25 years (in line with the economic life of the assets financed), which should exceed debt maturities offered by local commercial banks. It is additionally expected that the EIB loan will have significant value-added for Jagiellonian University due to: (i) flexibility of drawdowns, (ii) grace and availability periods that fit the Borrower's expectations and needs; and (iii) competitive pricing, (iv) other conditions of financing, including unsecured financing.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities are likely to fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (IEA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new buildings, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU directive on energy efficiency of buildings.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
5 September 2023
20 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAMPUS COLLEGIUM MEDICUM- KRAKOW PROKOCIM
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB finanziert Modernisierung der Medizinischen Fakultät der Jagiellonen-Universität in Krakau

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAMPUS COLLEGIUM MEDICUM- KRAKOW PROKOCIM
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163935916
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190474
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAMPUS COLLEGIUM MEDICUM- KRAKOW PROKOCIM
Andere Links
Übersicht
CAMPUS COLLEGIUM MEDICUM- KRAKOW PROKOCIM
Datenblätter
CAMPUS COLLEGIUM MEDICUM- KRAKOW PROKOCIM
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB finanziert Modernisierung der Medizinischen Fakultät der Jagiellonen-Universität in Krakau

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB finanziert Modernisierung der Medizinischen Fakultät der Jagiellonen-Universität in Krakau
Andere Links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAMPUS COLLEGIUM MEDICUM- KRAKOW PROKOCIM

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