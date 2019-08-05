ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Dienstleistungen - Information und Kommunikation
- Industrie - Baugewerbe/Bau
- Dienstleistungen - Verkehr und Lagerei
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
- Müllbeseitigung - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
- Energie - Energieversorgung
The project will finance the 2019-2023 investment programme of ACSM-AGAM, an Italian public utility services company. Investments will have geographical diversification across all the areas serviced by the company. This is a multi-sector operation as it includes integrated water sector, solid waste, electricity distribution, district heating, public lighting, IT and cyber security and smart city schemes.
This operation supports regional, national and European objectives related to increase energy efficiency, by reducing energy and water losses. The investments will improve the quality and quantity of the services provided as well as reduce emissions of CO2 and other pollutants harmful to the environment and the climate. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (energy efficiency, renewable energy) and environment (tackling climate change) and in line with EIB's priority of energy lending aiming at energy efficiency.
This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and help to mitigate climate change. The sub-projects to be financed are small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. Due to their technical characteristics, the subprojects to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine according to Annex I of the said Directive whether an environmental impact assessment is required. The EIB will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and EU specific sectoral regulations, as well as its capacity to support EIB's Public Disclosure Policy, facilitating public access to environmentally relevant information. The environmental and social due diligence will also appraise the ACSM-AGAM's capability to ensure compliance with EIB's environmental and social standards and requirements. The Climate Action share is estimated to account around 50%. This will be assessed in details during the EIB project due diligence.
ACSM-AGAM is a public company and therefore subject to EU public procurement legislation. The EIB will therefore require to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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