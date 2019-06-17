Übersicht
The project consists of several schemes of renewal and modernisation of the existing Estonian railway network, including the modernisation of the tracks, signaling and traffic control systems.
The project is located on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). The project will increase the quality of the national railway infrastructure provided by the promoter, and thereby is expected to promote sustainable transport solutions in line with the EU objectives. The project is located in a cohesion country and by facilitating access promotes regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less developed regions, as well as point (c) common interest. The project will also contribute to meeting the Bank's target to support climate action.
Some of the schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to improve the attractiveness of rail services and contribute to preventing modal shift from rail to road, and potentially encourage some shift from road to rail, with the corresponding environmental benefits in terms of reduction of noise, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and pollution.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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