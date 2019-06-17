ESTONIAN RAILWAY

Some of the schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to improve the attractiveness of rail services and contribute to preventing modal shift from rail to road, and potentially encourage some shift from road to rail, with the corresponding environmental benefits in terms of reduction of noise, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and pollution.