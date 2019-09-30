Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Finnland : 100.000.000 €
Bildung : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/06/2020 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EIB finanziert neue Schulen und Tagesstätten in Lahti

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 September 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/06/2020
20190251
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
LAHDEN KAUPUNKI
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 233 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance a new construction and major renovations of pre-primary education to vocational training infrastructure to be located in different areas of the City of Lahti, the eighth largest city in Finland. Some cultural and sport facilities are also expected to be included in the project.

The project will contribute to human capital formation and hence the knowledge economy in Finland. It is aimed at upgrading and modernising the pre-primary, primary and secondary schools estate, including facilities for children with special educational needs. The purpose is to improve the learning environment for students and the working conditions for teachers. Additionally, the refurbishments completed as a part of the project aim to improve the energy efficiency of the education infrastructure.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of building and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project:have been /will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
14/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EIB finanziert neue Schulen und Tagesstätten in Lahti

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Mar 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94586591
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190251
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Übersicht
LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Datenblätter
LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EIB finanziert neue Schulen und Tagesstätten in Lahti

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EIB finanziert neue Schulen und Tagesstätten in Lahti
Andere Links
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAHTI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen