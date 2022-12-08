MADRID HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS

The project supports EIB's Health policy objective, is in line with the Urban Agenda for the EU, and aims to contribute to the priority objective of the European Commission to "make public health systems more cost-effective, equitable and sustainable". The project generates positive externalities and economic benefits through the provision of improved healthcare services including enhanced preparedness to respond to increasing demand for care by an ageing population, potential future health emergencies, and the reduction of energy consumption that benefits society and the broader economy. The project finances investment in innovative medical equipment, thus contributes to the Horizon 2020 objective.





EIB's participation will provide a financial benefit to CAM as it allows to distribute the cost of financing in the long term, resulting in a manageable annual debt service amount. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project., which are highly valued by public promoters and a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing. The EIB loan could have a signalling effect, facilitating additional financing for Healthcare programmes from complementary sources which will reduce the funding uncertainly for these type of programmes in CAM.