METRO DE MADRID ROLLING STOCK

The Project aims at increasing the overall quality of the public transport service through the renewal of end-of-life metro trainsets. The Project is expected to reduce maintenance costs for the metro rolling stock while increasing the availability and reliability of public transport services. The Project is also expected to generate positive externalities for the city's residents in terms of supporting accessibility to services and employment by providing a more efficient and affordable alternative for urban mobility needs.





EIB's participation will provide a financial benefit to Metro de Madrid as it allows distributing the cost of financing in the long term with up to 30 years tenor loan, resulting in a manageable annual debt service amount. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project, which are highly valued by public promoters and a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing. The EIB loan could have a signalling effect, facilitating additional financing from complementary sources, which will reduce the funding uncertainly for Metro de Madrid.