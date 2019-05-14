Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
71.176.715,35 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 71.176.715,35 €
Telekommunikation : 71.176.715,35 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/07/2021 : 71.176.715,35 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Related EFSI register
21/02/2020 - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Story zum Projekt
Schnelle Netze braucht das Land

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Mai 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/07/2021
20190087
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
NEXERA SP ZOO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 325 million (EUR 76 million)
PLN 1336 million (EUR 312 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the rollout of a fibre to the home (FTTH) access network based on a passive optical network (PON) architecture in rural areas of central and north-eastern Poland. The network will be operated under an open access model and will pass around 530,000 households, businesses as well as other relevant public and private premises, including around 1,900 schools.

The project is fully in line with the Digital Single Market Strategy, stating that by 2025 all schools, transport hubs and main providers of public services as well as digitally intensive enterprises should have access to internet connections with download/upload speeds of 1 Gigabit per second to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project is located in a cohesion priority region and also supports a mid-cap company.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects do not fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. Fixed telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which will be mitigated by appropriate measures. Moreover the promoter is planning to re-use as much as possible existing infrastructure to minimise the need for civil works. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC Directives).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
21/02/2020 - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123054288
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190087
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Feb 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
126978589
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20190087
Letzte Aktualisierung
21 Feb 2020
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Related EFSI register
21/02/2020 - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Andere Links
Übersicht
RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Datenblätter
RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Story zum Projekt
Schnelle Netze braucht das Land

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Story zum Projekt
Schnelle Netze braucht das Land
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND
Related EFSI register
21/02/2020 - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK POLAND

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen