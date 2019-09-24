ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT

Übersicht
The project is part of the promoter's investment plan to modernize and develop the electricity distribution networks in several provinces of Spain, some of which are classified as less-developed or transition regions. The operation will finance the expansion, renovation and digitalisation of the promoter's electricity distribution network throughout 2019 and 2020. The investments will be located in several Spanish regions.
The overall purpose of the project is to modernise the electricity distribution network in order to maintain or improve the quality of electricity supply, cater for new system users and improve the overall operational efficiency of the distribution system operator.
The program concerns electricity distribution schemes and comprises overhead lines with voltage levels up to 132 kV, some of which will usually fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The need of EIA for individual components and the screening decisions from the competent authorities will be further investigated during appraisal. The main impacts that can be typically expected for the program relate to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction, vegetation clearance, visual impact, electromagnetic fields as well as on flying vertebrates. The actual impacts as well as the planned mitigation measures will be reviewed during appraisal.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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