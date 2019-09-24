ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT

The program concerns electricity distribution schemes and comprises overhead lines with voltage levels up to 132 kV, some of which will usually fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The need of EIA for individual components and the screening decisions from the competent authorities will be further investigated during appraisal. The main impacts that can be typically expected for the program relate to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction, vegetation clearance, visual impact, electromagnetic fields as well as on flying vertebrates. The actual impacts as well as the planned mitigation measures will be reviewed during appraisal.