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ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
440.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 440.000.000 €
Energie : 440.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/12/2019 : 440.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
19/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
25. UN-Klimagipfel: EIB und Iberdrola unterzeichnen zwei Finanzierungsvereinbarungen über 690 Millionen Euro für Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte in Brasilien und die Digitalisierung von Stromnetzen in Spanien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 September 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/12/2019
20190070
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT
IBERDROLA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 440 million
EUR 887 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project is part of the promoter's investment plan to modernize and develop the electricity distribution networks in several provinces of Spain, some of which are classified as less-developed or transition regions. The operation will finance the expansion, renovation and digitalisation of the promoter's electricity distribution network throughout 2019 and 2020. The investments will be located in several Spanish regions.

The overall purpose of the project is to modernise the electricity distribution network in order to maintain or improve the quality of electricity supply, cater for new system users and improve the overall operational efficiency of the distribution system operator.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The program concerns electricity distribution schemes and comprises overhead lines with voltage levels up to 132 kV, some of which will usually fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The need of EIA for individual components and the screening decisions from the competent authorities will be further investigated during appraisal. The main impacts that can be typically expected for the program relate to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction, vegetation clearance, visual impact, electromagnetic fields as well as on flying vertebrates. The actual impacts as well as the planned mitigation measures will be reviewed during appraisal.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
19/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
25. UN-Klimagipfel: EIB und Iberdrola unterzeichnen zwei Finanzierungsvereinbarungen über 690 Millionen Euro für Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte in Brasilien und die Digitalisierung von Stromnetzen in Spanien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95823323
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190070
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165561134
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20190070
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT
Datenblätter
ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
25. UN-Klimagipfel: EIB und Iberdrola unterzeichnen zwei Finanzierungsvereinbarungen über 690 Millionen Euro für Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte in Brasilien und die Digitalisierung von Stromnetzen in Spanien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
25. UN-Klimagipfel: EIB und Iberdrola unterzeichnen zwei Finanzierungsvereinbarungen über 690 Millionen Euro für Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte in Brasilien und die Digitalisierung von Stromnetzen in Spanien
Andere Links
Related public register
19/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
28/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ELECTRICITY NETWORK MODERNISATION & DEVELOPMENT

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
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