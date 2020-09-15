DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR II

The Project entails the acquisition of new electric rolling stock to be used on the metropolitan Stadtbahn network. The new trains are expected to increase comfort of travel, allow for more frequent connections and ensure continued accessibility to persons with reduced mobility. The Project increases competitiveness of public transport and prevents shift of traffic from rail to road, enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reducing negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures. These externalities include pollution reduction from the road diesel/petrol engines and related to noise and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, a sustained modal share of rail as the safest mode of land transport will lead to reduction of fatalities and serious accidents and the associated human suffering





The proposed loan allows Rheinbahn AG to obtain additional financing required for executing a critical investment involving a number of specific features. The extended tenor offered by the Bank plays a crucial role in the Borrower's fleet renewal strategy and enhances their overall financing. Further, the Bank's loan offers flexible disbursement and repayment options, ensuring a reliable funding source for this long-term project.