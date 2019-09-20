SPANISH SUBURBAN AND REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK

The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots), not included in the investment proposed but needed for the correct operation of the new rolling stock, will be analysed during the appraisal. Arrangements for the replacement or decommissioning of old rolling stock will be reviewed during appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by contributing to modal shift from road to railways.