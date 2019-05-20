GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
The project entails the construction of a nitrogen plant in Zuidbroek in the Netherlands, to regulate the calorific value of the natural gas supplied by the promoter's network.
This plant will produce nitrogen, which will be compressed then blended with imported High Calorific Value gas (H-gas) and then injected as Low Calorific Value gas (L-gas) into the Dutch gas network, thus replicating the gas technical specifications used in the Netherlands and surrounding regions/countries and allowing for the reduction of supplies from the Groningen field. The main project components consists of air separation units to extract the nitrogen, compressing and cooling units, as well as of mixing stations.
Tthe main potential impacts on the environment during construction concern the disturbance to communities, in particular the expected increase in traffic volume, as construction will take place concomitantly with the installation of a solar park and wind farms nearby. The technology to be used for the air separation units, which is the best technology available to produce nitrogen at high degree of purity level and in large quantities, is a cryogenic nitrogen production plant. This type of installation operates at very low temperatures and requires a large amount of energy/electricity. The project's carbon footprint will be assessed at the appraisal. The project does not fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). The promoter has also informed that the project is not located inside or in the vicinity of any Natura 2000 sites, and shall not have any impact on Natura 2000 sites as defined by the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively). At the appraisal the Bank will also request the competent authorities' confirmation that the project does not to have any significant impact on sites of nature conservation. During the appraisal, the Bank will further assess the environmental risksaspects of the Project and confirm its alignment with applicable EU environmental policy and regulation. This includes review of environmental permitting documentation and related environmental management measures.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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