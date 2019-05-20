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GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
240.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 240.000.000 €
Energie : 240.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/03/2020 : 240.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlanden: EIB unterstützt Sicherheit der Energieversorgung

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 Mai 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/03/2020
20180862
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
GASUNIE TRANSPORT SERVICES BV,NEDERLANDSE GASUNIE NV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 240 million
EUR 502 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project entails the construction of a nitrogen plant in Zuidbroek in the Netherlands, to regulate the calorific value of the natural gas supplied by the promoter's network.

This plant will produce nitrogen, which will be compressed then blended with imported High Calorific Value gas (H-gas) and then injected as Low Calorific Value gas (L-gas) into the Dutch gas network, thus replicating the gas technical specifications used in the Netherlands and surrounding regions/countries and allowing for the reduction of supplies from the Groningen field. The main project components consists of air separation units to extract the nitrogen, compressing and cooling units, as well as of mixing stations.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Tthe main potential impacts on the environment during construction concern the disturbance to communities, in particular the expected increase in traffic volume, as construction will take place concomitantly with the installation of a solar park and wind farms nearby. The technology to be used for the air separation units, which is the best technology available to produce nitrogen at high degree of purity level and in large quantities, is a cryogenic nitrogen production plant. This type of installation operates at very low temperatures and requires a large amount of energy/electricity. The project's carbon footprint will be assessed at the appraisal. The project does not fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). The promoter has also informed that the project is not located inside or in the vicinity of any Natura 2000 sites, and shall not have any impact on Natura 2000 sites as defined by the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively). At the appraisal the Bank will also request the competent authorities' confirmation that the project does not to have any significant impact on sites of nature conservation. During the appraisal, the Bank will further assess the environmental risksaspects of the Project and confirm its alignment with applicable EU environmental policy and regulation. This includes review of environmental permitting documentation and related environmental management measures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlanden: EIB unterstützt Sicherheit der Energieversorgung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123616120
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180862
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
Andere Links
Übersicht
GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
Datenblätter
GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlanden: EIB unterstützt Sicherheit der Energieversorgung

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlanden: EIB unterstützt Sicherheit der Energieversorgung
Andere Links
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GASUNIE NITROGEN PLANT

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