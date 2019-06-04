FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK

The project does not fall under the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, since it entails the manufacture of metro rolling stock, which will take place in a manufacturer's plant. Therefore, no EIA will be required for this project. The project is expected to have positive environmental impacts by helping the public transport to increase and/or maintain modal share. The measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old buses will be further checked at the appraisal, as well as all the other environmental aspects.