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FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
245.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 245.000.000 €
Verkehr : 245.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
10/11/2020 : 40.000.000 €
19/09/2019 : 205.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Related EFSI register
18/10/2019 - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Juncker-Plan – Barcelona schafft 42 hocheffiziente Züge an, um die U-Bahn-Linien 1 und 3 zu modernisieren
Story zum Projekt
Fahrplan gegen Übergriffe in Bus und Bahn

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Juni 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/09/2019
20180845
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
FERROCARRIL METROPOLITA DE BARCELONA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 245 million
EUR 417 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the purchase of 42 electric trainsets to be operated in the underground networks of the city of Barcelona.

The project consists of the acquisition of 42 new metro rolling stock to substitute 42 old trainsets - with four motor cars and one trailer car each - operated by the Barcelona public metro operator Ferrocarrils Metropolitans de Barcelona, S.A. (FMB) in Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain). The 42 trainsets to be substituted correspond to the 18 trainsets of series 3000 running on L3 (with 1435 mm track gauge) and the 24 trainsets of series 4000 running on L1 (with 1674 mm track gauge) of the Barcelona metro network. Trainsets of series 3000 and 4000 are the oldest ones of FMB's fleet and will be between 32 and 35 years old at replacement time. Their structural deficiencies, low reliability and high maintenance cost have accelerated FMB's Metro Fleet Renewal Plan.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project does not fall under the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, since it entails the manufacture of metro rolling stock, which will take place in a manufacturer's plant. Therefore, no EIA will be required for this project. The project is expected to have positive environmental impacts by helping the public transport to increase and/or maintain modal share. The measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old buses will be further checked at the appraisal, as well as all the other environmental aspects.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directives 2014/25/EU (repealing 2004/17/EC) and/or 2014/24/EU (repealing 2004/18/EC) as well as Directives 2009/81/EC and 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
27/09/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
18/10/2019 - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Juncker-Plan – Barcelona schafft 42 hocheffiziente Züge an, um die U-Bahn-Linien 1 und 3 zu modernisieren

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
93985896
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180845
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Oct 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123509855
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180845
Letzte Aktualisierung
18 Oct 2019
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Related EFSI register
18/10/2019 - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Andere Links
Übersicht
FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Datenblätter
FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Juncker-Plan – Barcelona schafft 42 hocheffiziente Züge an, um die U-Bahn-Linien 1 und 3 zu modernisieren
Story zum Projekt
Fahrplan gegen Übergriffe in Bus und Bahn

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Juncker-Plan – Barcelona schafft 42 hocheffiziente Züge an, um die U-Bahn-Linien 1 und 3 zu modernisieren
Story zum Projekt
Fahrplan gegen Übergriffe in Bus und Bahn
Andere Links
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK
Related EFSI register
18/10/2019 - FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK

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