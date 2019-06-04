FMB METRO ROLLING STOCK

Übersicht
The project consists of the purchase of 42 electric trainsets to be operated in the underground networks of the city of Barcelona.
The project consists of the acquisition of 42 new metro rolling stock to substitute 42 old trainsets - with four motor cars and one trailer car each - operated by the Barcelona public metro operator Ferrocarrils Metropolitans de Barcelona, S.A. (FMB) in Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain). The 42 trainsets to be substituted correspond to the 18 trainsets of series 3000 running on L3 (with 1435 mm track gauge) and the 24 trainsets of series 4000 running on L1 (with 1674 mm track gauge) of the Barcelona metro network. Trainsets of series 3000 and 4000 are the oldest ones of FMB's fleet and will be between 32 and 35 years old at replacement time. Their structural deficiencies, low reliability and high maintenance cost have accelerated FMB's Metro Fleet Renewal Plan.
The project does not fall under the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, since it entails the manufacture of metro rolling stock, which will take place in a manufacturer's plant. Therefore, no EIA will be required for this project. The project is expected to have positive environmental impacts by helping the public transport to increase and/or maintain modal share. The measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old buses will be further checked at the appraisal, as well as all the other environmental aspects.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directives 2014/25/EU (repealing 2004/17/EC) and/or 2014/24/EU (repealing 2004/18/EC) as well as Directives 2009/81/EC and 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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