KCM LEAD ZINC CAPACITY EXPANSION

The implementation of the promoter's technological modernisation and upgrading program has and will continue to improve the environmental performance of the production, and enable to run its facilities in compliance with European legislation, and even move beyond what is legally required, e.g. with regards to compliance with the relevant Best Available Technique (BAT), recycling targets, and environmental management plan.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. Procurement procedures followed for the selection of the potential suppliers of services and equipment will consist of negotiated procedures without publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures to be followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.