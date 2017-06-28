PLYWOOD PRODUCTION INVESTMENT PROGRAMME LATVIA

The project is aligned with the EU Green Deal, Climate Action objectives, the EU Forestry and Bioeconomy strategies, and the EU Circular Economy action plan. The project falls under the scope of Annex II of environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and needs to be subject to a screening assessment by the competent authority for both industrial sites. The applicable screening decisions, and in the event of a screening-in decision the EIA documents as well as documentary evidence of the associated consultation processes related to the investment will have to be submitted to the EIB before the first disbursement.