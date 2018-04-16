Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

LEONARDO R&D

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 500.000.000 €
Industrie : 500.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/12/2020 : 200.000.000 €
29/11/2018 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LEONARDO R&D
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LEONARDO R&D
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - LEONARDO R&D

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Januar 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/11/2018
20180416
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LEONARDO R&D
LEONARDO SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 632 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities carried out in its Helicopters Division aimed at (i) expanding the capabilities and performance of its products, (ii) integrating the latest technologies into all of its programmes, as well as (iii) developing new products. The project includes also, partly, investments in Cybersecurity, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), Digitalisation and the deployment of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) as well as investments in cohesion areas to comply with the applicable legislation (safety in the workplace, environment) and improvement of industrial processes.

The project aims at (i) improving Leonardo Helicopter's current product portfolio and developing new products, (ii) improving the Cybersecurity of Leonardo's network to prevent intrusions, (iii) developing security solutions for autonomous vehicles, (iv) rationalising the group ICT network and software base. The investments in convergence areas target primarily the compliance with legislative requirements in terms of safety in the workplace, seismic behaviour of buildings, environmental impact of the facilities as well as improvement of efficiency of the industrial processes.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns investments in research and development not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and expected to be carried out in existing facilities that will not change their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an EIA.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/03/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LEONARDO R&D
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LEONARDO R&D
14/12/2018 - LEONARDO R&D

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LEONARDO R&D
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Mar 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
91699773
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180416
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LEONARDO R&D
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184096436
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20180416
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - LEONARDO R&D
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Dec 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
88844190
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180416
Letzte Aktualisierung
14 Dec 2018
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LEONARDO R&D
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - LEONARDO R&D
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - LEONARDO R&D
Andere Links
Übersicht
LEONARDO R&D
Datenblätter
LEONARDO R&D

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen