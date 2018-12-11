MADRID SOCIAL HOUSING SFSB

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the works in built-up urban areas, all of the works are deemed to have no significant negative environmental or social impact. Exceptionally, a work may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended). In these cases the Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive as transposed into national law leaving it to the competent authority to decide in line with the Directive whether an EIA procedure is needed or not. The Bank will review relevant permits, public consultations and authorisation processes during appraisal, including mitigation / compensation measures to be taken and any potential effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC). Currently there is no Nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB) requirement definition in Spain so the proposed operation must accomplish the reference values published in the Commission recommendation (EU) 2016/1318: net primary energy consumption should be lower or equal to 40 kWh/m2/y. After completion of works, new buildings and refurbished buildings will contribute to reduce the energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).