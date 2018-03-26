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ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 40.000.000 €
Verkehr : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/12/2018 : 8.000.000 €
12/12/2018 : 8.000.000 €
12/12/2018 : 12.000.000 €
12/12/2018 : 12.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: Elektromobilität – EU fördert Ausbau der Ladeinfrastruktur von Allego

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Mai 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/12/2018
20180326
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
MERIDIAM SAS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 99 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of a quasi-equity investment of Allego BV, an electrical vehicle (EV) charging solution provider with Pan-European ambitions.

The EIB financing will allow Allego to foster its growth and market penetration thus creating new jobs, accelerating its investment plan and contributing to economic growth. This operation is part of the EGFF, a product designed to address a (quasi) equity gap linked to structural market failures across the EU in the provision of risk capital to late-stage venture-backed companies.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project charging network components consist of short connections to the distribution grid networks and the respective charging stations. They are expected to have limited environmental impact, which will typically be related to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. After completion, no environmental impact is expected from the ordinary operation of the stations. No environmental impact assessment is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. EV infrastructure in itself is not subject to environmental impact assessment processes under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. However, the building of green field parking locations where the EV infrastructure is installed and/or connections to the grid may be screened in under Annex II. The Bank will require in those cases to be informed of the screening decision from Competent Authority. The project is expected to have a positive effect on the environment. The project will power electric vehicles with no emissions of pollutants and hence will contribute to meet air quality standards as set out by the EU and the World Health Organization. The project will also contribute to reduce road transport noise pollution as EVs are also much quieter than conventional vehicles. Finally, the project will have a significant impact on CO2 emissions reduction that will result from the replacement of conventional cars operating on fossil fuels with electric cars powered by less carbon intensive electricity. No major social issues are envisaged.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Kommentar(e)

Allego addresses the urgent need in Europe for a sufficiently dense, harmonised charging infrastructure by providing a full range of charging solutions including installation, operation and maintenance services.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: Elektromobilität – EU fördert Ausbau der Ladeinfrastruktur von Allego

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jun 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86230479
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180326
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
239110327
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20180326
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Sep 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122912044
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180667
Letzte Aktualisierung
19 Aug 2020
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Länder
Bulgarien, Kenia, Ghana, Mexiko, Philippinen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Andere Links
Übersicht
ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
Datenblätter
ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: Elektromobilität – EU fördert Ausbau der Ladeinfrastruktur von Allego

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: Elektromobilität – EU fördert Ausbau der Ladeinfrastruktur von Allego
Andere Links
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALLEGO BV (TRANSPORT CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

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