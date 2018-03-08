NWB Bank Climate Action & Water Management MBIL

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require such intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules. The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's environmental and social standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook.