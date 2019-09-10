VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP

Unterzeichnung(en)
The ViA15 project in the Netherlands is a missing link on the core TEN-T network. The project will increase the capacity and improve road safety of the Dutch motorway network in the Netherlands-Germany border area in the vicinity of the municipality of Arnhem. The project will also facilitate international traffic flows from the Rotterdam Port towards Germany / rest of Europe. The project consists of: 1. Construction of a new 12km section extending the A15 from Ressen to the A12 2. Widening of the existing A15 between Valburg and Ressen 3. Widening of ~11km on the A12 between Duiven and Oud-Dijk The new 12km extension of the A15 will include a sunken section and bridges over existing infrastructure. On both motorways a number of junctions will be redesigned and reconstructed. The promoter is the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment represented by Rijkswaterstaat.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. During appraisal, the Services will review the ESIA process, and verify whether the Environmental Impact Statement ("MER") originally issued in 2008 has been amended as needed to address the comments received during the review period. The Bank will also review the progress on the appeals related to the project by the courts ("Raad van State"). The compliance of the project with the prescriptions of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with all the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and 2007/66EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Compliance with the EU and national regulations will be established during appraisal.
