VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP

The ViA15 project in the Netherlands is a missing link on the core TEN-T network. The project will increase the capacity and improve road safety of the Dutch motorway network in the Netherlands-Germany border area in the vicinity of the municipality of Arnhem. The project will also facilitate international traffic flows from the Rotterdam Port towards Germany / rest of Europe. The project consists of: 1. Construction of a new 12km section extending the A15 from Ressen to the A12 2. Widening of the existing A15 between Valburg and Ressen 3. Widening of ~11km on the A12 between Duiven and Oud-Dijk The new 12km extension of the A15 will include a sunken section and bridges over existing infrastructure. On both motorways a number of junctions will be redesigned and reconstructed. The promoter is the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment represented by Rijkswaterstaat.