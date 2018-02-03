Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
310.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 310.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 310.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
10/12/2020 : 60.000.000 €
23/12/2019 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related EFSI register
20/11/2019 - IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Investitionsoffensive - EIB finanziert Bau von bezahlbarem Wohnraum im Großraum Paris
Story zum Projekt
Bezahlbar Wohnen in Paris

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Mai 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/12/2019
20180203
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
IN'LI
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 310 million
EUR 500 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the financing of a construction programme of affordable housing in the French region of Ile-de-France.

The project aims to alleviate the shortage of rental housing at affordable rents around the city of Paris and thus to increase the supply of affordable housing available to the middle income households, who find it increasingly difficult to find appropriate housing in the vicinity of their workplace.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The EIB financing will support construction of housing units which will be conform to RT2012 (the French energy efficiency regulation for buildings), therefore this project will have a positive impact on the achievement of France's national energy efficiency targets. The competent authority will have to determine whether each subproject is subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure according to the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permitting status, the proximity and potential impact of each subproject to natural conservation areas, according to the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), and on other aspects of the environmental impact assessment will be clarified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

By contributing to bridge the significant gap between supply and offer of affordable housing in Ile-de-France, the project will support social inclusion.

Weitere Unterlagen
20/11/2019 - IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Investitionsoffensive - EIB finanziert Bau von bezahlbarem Wohnraum im Großraum Paris

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

scoreboard - IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Nov 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
124674338
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180203
Letzte Aktualisierung
20 Nov 2019
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related EFSI register
20/11/2019 - IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
Andere Links
Übersicht
IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
Datenblätter
IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Investitionsoffensive - EIB finanziert Bau von bezahlbarem Wohnraum im Großraum Paris
Story zum Projekt
Bezahlbar Wohnen in Paris

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Investitionsoffensive - EIB finanziert Bau von bezahlbarem Wohnraum im Großraum Paris
Story zum Projekt
Bezahlbar Wohnen in Paris
Andere Links
Related EFSI register
20/11/2019 - IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen