IN LI LOGEMENT INTERMEDIAIRE

The EIB financing will support construction of housing units which will be conform to RT2012 (the French energy efficiency regulation for buildings), therefore this project will have a positive impact on the achievement of France's national energy efficiency targets. The competent authority will have to determine whether each subproject is subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure according to the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permitting status, the proximity and potential impact of each subproject to natural conservation areas, according to the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), and on other aspects of the environmental impact assessment will be clarified during the appraisal.